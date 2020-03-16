Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,318. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

