Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.
NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,318. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
