PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:PWH opened at A$3.05 ($2.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.27 million and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. PWR has a 12-month low of A$3.22 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of A$5.16 ($3.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.66.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

