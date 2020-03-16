Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading Down 56.4% This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $471,260.91 and $1,246.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.04077076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00040626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

