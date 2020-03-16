Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GAP (GPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – GAP had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/3/2020 – GAP is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GAP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,876,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.