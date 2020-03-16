Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:
- 3/6/2020 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 3/4/2020 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/29/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 2/28/2020 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/20/2020 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of WPP stock traded down $7.00 on Monday, hitting $30.06. 450,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23. Wpp Plc has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
