Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for H & R Block (HRB)

H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by the tax industry that has been growing since 2005. The company has undertaken several initiatives to boost both assisted and DIY businesses. The company continues to focus on competitive pricing, investment in product innovation and user experience improvement. The company's solid cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on H&R Block's bottom line, thereby affecting its share price, which has underperformed its industry over the past year. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations.”

2/14/2020 – H & R Block had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – H & R Block had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HRB traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,940. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $51,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H & R Block by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

