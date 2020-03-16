Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ROG traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 6,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. Rogers has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,795,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

