ROOBEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $489,418.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $489,418.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.04077076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00040626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

