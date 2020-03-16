Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$56.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.88.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded down C$6.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.53. The company had a trading volume of 443,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,034. BRP has a 12-month low of C$34.03 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.