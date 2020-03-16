Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Underperform

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.60. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.61.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.