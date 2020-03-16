Royal Bank of Canada Raises TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$26.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

Shares of TSE AND traded down C$2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.60. 36,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.23. TSE:AND has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.