RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €36.00 by Societe Generale

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTL. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.25 ($56.10).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.