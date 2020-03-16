Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.64% of Ryanair worth $717,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

RYAAY stock traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.24. 1,512,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

