Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,650,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

