Scotiabank Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$16.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.92.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,401. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$6.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.78.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

