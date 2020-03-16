Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

TSE SES traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,194. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million and a P/E ratio of 97.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,700.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

