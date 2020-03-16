Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $11.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. 23,333,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

