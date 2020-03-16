Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. 20,280,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,198. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

