Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of ADP traded down $22.04 on Monday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $122.05 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

