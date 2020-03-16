Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,949,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,257,664. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

