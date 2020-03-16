Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $40.65 on Monday, reaching $287.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,366. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

