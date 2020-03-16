Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,239,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

