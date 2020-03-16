Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $38.22. 18,024,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

