Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,044,000 after acquiring an additional 932,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after acquiring an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,129,000 after acquiring an additional 735,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,687,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

