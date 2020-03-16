Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $23.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,741,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,749. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

