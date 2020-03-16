Short Interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Drops By 12.8%

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Flex stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Flex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

