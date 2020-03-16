Short Interest in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Declines By 7.7%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. 3,282,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. FOX has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

