Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Increases By 13.0%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $128.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

