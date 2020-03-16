Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expands By 13.4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 855,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $16.60. 23,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,245. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

