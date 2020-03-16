Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 4,505,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,425. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

