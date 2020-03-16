The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of WU traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 9,734,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

