TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Shares Down 35% Following Analyst Downgrade

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) traded down 35% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.75. The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.76, 2,777,712 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,092,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

TOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$5.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.38.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.41%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.