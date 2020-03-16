TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

AND stock traded down C$2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. TSE:AND has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.23.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

