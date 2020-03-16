TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE AND traded down C$2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.23. TSE:AND has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

