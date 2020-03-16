UChain (UCN) Hits Market Cap of $8,885.22

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. During the last week, UChain has traded down 74.9% against the dollar. UChain has a market cap of $8,885.22 and approximately $4,975.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.