United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $107.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $87.06, approximately 9,001,523 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,954,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

