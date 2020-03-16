Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,519,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,036,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.