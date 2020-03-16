Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $17.27 on Monday, hitting $122.13. 3,058,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

