Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

VNTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

