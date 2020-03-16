Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,479,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Verizon Communications worth $582,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

VZ traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $50.99. 36,968,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,426,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

