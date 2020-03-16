Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,463,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,954. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.52.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

