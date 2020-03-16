Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH):

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $223.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $22.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.76. 2,362,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,450. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

