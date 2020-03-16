Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PetroChina (PTR)

PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2020 – PetroChina was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – PetroChina was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – PetroChina was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2020 – PetroChina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PetroChina has managed to lower its exploration & development cost as a means to shore up profitability. So, a tight leash on oil & gas lifting costs helped the company lower the expenditure thereby boosting its upstream earnings outlook. Its natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. The company's Natural Gas & Pipelines business continue to benefit from transportation and sales optimization. However, the drop in PetroChina's downstream segment (primarily attributable to domestic refined products oversupply, narrowing profit margin & lower chemicals prices) earnings is a concern. Increase in natural gas imports have meant mounting losses for PetroChina as it has to resell the commodity domestically below cost. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/3/2020 – PetroChina was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

PTR stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 376,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

