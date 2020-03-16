Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after acquiring an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

