Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) recently:

3/13/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/24/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/4/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

