Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Visa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 952,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,923,000 after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.11. 23,512,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.05. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

