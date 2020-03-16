Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.62. 10,036,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,961. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

