Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $9.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

