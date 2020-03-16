Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington Buys 1,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $16,010.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WLKP stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 175,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.