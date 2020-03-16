Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,947,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337,536. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

